Karnataka state police personnel to soon don peak caps replacing slouch hats

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://google.com/search?q=siddaramaiah+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggBEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGDsyDQgCEAAYhgMYgAQYigUyBwgDEAAY7wUyCggEEAAYgAQYogQyCggFEAAYogQYiQUyBwgGEAAY7wXSAQgxODQ1ajBqN6gCCLACAfEF4Nk2JUie2vY&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Siddaramaiah</a> will distribute the newly approved "peak caps" to the Karnataka state police personnel on October 28. An order to this effect was issued by DG & IGP M A Saleem on Thursday. </p><p>The police personnel in Karnataka will begin wearing these peak caps, replacing the decades-old slouch hats currently in use.</p><p>A formal peak cap announcement and distribution programme has been scheduled at the Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara.</p><p>In a circular issued on Thursday, State Police Chief Dr M A Saleem instructed all Commissionerates and Districts to nominate one police constable (PC) or head constable (HC) to attend the event. </p><p>The state government had earlier, on August 6, issued an order replacing slouch hats with navy-blue peak caps for all constables and head constables across Karnataka.</p><p>At the recent Senior Police Officers’ Annual Conference, the police department had proposed green berets for the constabulary. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suggested blue peak caps, observing that green berets resembled those worn by home guards and members of Scouts and Guides.</p>