Karnataka State Pollution Control Board cracks down on KSRTC

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has decided to initiate a criminal case against the Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) for failing to treat the effluent water generated in its depots, while 48 polluting industries have been shut down for violations.
The KSPCB has been issuing notice to industries and industry-class establishments as per the directions of the central authorities who are looking into pollution of rivers.
The pollution control board had identified 55 entities that violated rules on treating waste water; 48 industries were shut down over non-compliance.
The KSRTC and other industries were issued notices several times and a personal hearing was held.
“The (KSRTC) depots have failed to provide effluent treatment plants (ETPs) within the stipulated timeframe and hence, the KSPCB has decided to initiate a criminal case under Section 41 of the Water Act 1974,” the board told the central authorities.
Sources said the senior environmental officer concerned has been told to initiate proceedings with regard to collection of legal samples before proceeding with the case.
KSRTC Managing Director V Anbukumar said works were going on to comply with the rules. “The KSRTC is a state entity and we understand the need to comply with the rules. We have called tenders to take up the neessary works. The matter will be communicated to the KSPCB at the earliest,” he said.