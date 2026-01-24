<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka has 10,365 sexual minorities, most of whom found acceptance by their families, but faced rejection and violence at educational institutions where they went to study, a government survey said, recommending a 1% reservation for them in private-sector jobs. </p><p>Findings of the baseline survey, which the government said was India’s first such exercise, were submitted to Women & Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Saturday. </p><p>Carried out between September 15 and November 21 last year, the survey report also recommends a special scholarship scheme for sexual minorities among other measures.</p><p>As per the 2011 Census, Karnataka had 20,266 transgender people. The state’s survey has identified 10,250 adults and 115 minors as sexual minorities.</p><p>“It is reassuring that 60.62% out of 10,250 sexual minorities were accepted by their families. It is found that 39.38% of them haven’t been accepted,” the report states. </p><p>Less than 2% of the sexual minorities are postgraduates. The survey found 17% of them to be illiterate, 16% went to high school and 11% completed Class 12 or pre-university. Nearly 25% of sexual minorities said they need financial help for education. </p>.Karnataka DGP issues strict prison norms banning all cooked food from private sources.<p>The survey found that 33% of sexual minorities faced violence during their educational pursuits, 36% said they were discriminated against and 25% quit studies. </p><p>According to the survey, nearly half of the sexual minorities (47%) belong to SC/ST communities and 12% are Muslims. Of all sexual minorities, 54% live in rural areas. </p><p>Less than 1% of the sexual minorities have a state or union government job. Karnataka has a 1% reservation for transgender persons in direct recruitment to government jobs. About 13% of sexual minorities have a private-sector job, 3% work in self-help groups and 7% are self-employed. </p><p>“It’s important for even private companies to compulsory reserve 1% of jobs for sexual minorities,” the report stated. </p><p>A majority of sexual minorities (56%) said their annual income was less than Rs 1 lakh even as 33% refused to divulge earnings. </p><p>“The baseline survey was commissioned to collect accurate information to help understand the status of sexual minorities, provide them with government benefits and rehabilitate them. The government will take the next steps based on the survey report,” Hebbalkar said. </p><p>Establishment of a ‘Transgender Welfare Board’ was among the survey’s objectives. </p>