<p>Lucknow: In a setback to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, ahead of the next assembly polls in the state, senior party leader and former minister Naseemuddin Siddique on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of the party along with dozens of his supporters.</p><p>In a letter to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddique said that he was resigning from the party owing to 'unavoidable' circumstances. He, however, did not spell out what those circumstances were.</p><p>Siddique, who was once considered to be close to BSP supremo Mayawati, told reporters in Bands that he had resigned as he was not able to fight against casteism and communal politics while being in the Congress.</p><p>Although he did not disclose his future course of action, sources close to him said that he could join hands with the Azad Samaj Party president and dalit leader Chandrashekher.</p><p>Sources said that UP Congress president Ajai Rai and other senior leaders were trying to persuade Siddique to withdraw his resignation.</p>