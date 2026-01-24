Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ex-UP minister Naseemuddin Siddique quits Congress

In a letter to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddique said that he was resigning from the party owing to ‘unavoidable’ circumstances.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 16:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsCongressUttar PradeshIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us