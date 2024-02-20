Karnataka thermal stations brace to produce more as power output dips in hydel units

With the production of hydel energy not on expected lines, there is immense pressure on the state’s thermal power stations. And the officials at Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) are gearing up for the task in right
earnest.
The low water levels in the hydel reservoirs have led to a dip in output from the hydel stations.
To make matters worse, the demand for electricity is set to rise drastically in the coming summer months of March, April and beyond. The demand is already 300 million units (MU) a day.
Electricity generation has been stopped at the 210-megawatt unit II of RTPS due to a technical defect.
Unit III has been shut down for annual maintenance works. Efforts are underway to resume power production in unit II after the repair work. Unit I has also stopped production. The other units are generating 880 MW of power daily.
Sources said that generation in RTPS and the Yarmarus thermal power station (YTPS) will be increased to plug the shortfall from hydel stations as well as solar and wind energy.
Currently, 1,060 MW of power daily is being produced from the two units of YTPS.
“Currently, there is no coal shortage for RTPS, with a stock of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes. The eight units of RTPS are currently supplying 30 MU of electricity per day to the state grid,” RTPS chief executive officer Suresh Babu told DH.