Karnataka to include millet recipes in mid-day meals and Indira canteen menu soon

Bengaluru: The state government may soon include millet recipes in mid-day meals and food provided at the Indira canteens. Chief Minister Siddaramaih, who inaugurated the ‘Millets and Organic International Trade Fair 2024’ on Friday, said that he will soon convene a meeting with the concerned departments to decide on the use of millets.
“Millets are healthy and will make our students and citizens stronger. Millets can be grown in areas with scanty rainfall and poor soil fertility as well. They come with a host of health benefits and hence, the state government is also keen on organising millet fairs,” he said.
In order to promote millets, the state will also set up a dedicated innovation centre, he added. “The centre will facilitate the production of high-quality millet seeds, development of new varieties, and improve export of millets,” Siddaramaiah said.
He also pointed out that there was a need to grow chemical-free food as consumption of chemically mixed food is said to be a major cause of many diseases.
“Cereals are high in nitrogen, sodium, vitamins, and fibre. Studies have shown that consumption of chemically mixed food is also a major cause of many diseases. Consumption of organic cereals is important,” he said.
Noting that organic and whole grains have become increasingly popular and are also healthy, Siddaramaiah said that the government is putting in place measures to encourage the cultivation of organic and millet crops.