Karnataka tops FDI chart with investments worth Rs 50,000 crore in FY 2024-25

According to the DPIIT, Maharashtra and Karnataka together accounted for 51% of India’s total FDI inflows in FY 2024-25, with Karnataka receiving $6.62 billion (approximately ₹50,000 crore).
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 17:12 IST
Published 05 September 2025, 17:12 IST
