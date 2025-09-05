Karnataka tops FDI chart with investments worth Rs 50,000 crore in FY 2024-25

<p>New Delhi: Karnataka has emerged as the top state in Foreign Direct Investment, attracting around Rs 50,000 crore in FY 2024-25, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has said. </p><p>According to the DPIIT, Maharashtra and Karnataka together accounted for 51% of India’s total FDI inflows in FY 2024-25, with Karnataka receiving $6.62 billion (approximately ₹50,000 crore).</p><p>“Karnataka has emerged as the No.1 state in Foreign Direct Investment, attracting ₹50,107 crore and surpassing Maharashtra after several years. This milestone reflects the trust and confidence of global investors in Karnataka, made possible by our government’s policies that have created a truly investment-friendly environment," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on social media post X on Friday. </p>.Karnataka to bring out CSR policy for quality village schools.<p>A recent study by the MSME Export Promotion Council highlighted that Karnataka secured over ₹12 lakh crore in new investments between FY 2021-22 and 2024-25 across various sectors, reinforcing its reputation as a favoured investment destination, said a statement released here. </p>.<p>Experts also note that Karnataka’s strong FDI performance comes against Maharashtra’s historically dominant position. Together, these two states continue to attract more than 50% of India’s foreign direct capital.</p><p>Infrastructure improvements, policy support, and a dynamic talent pool is paying off in the form of revived investor confidence in Karnataka, the statement said. </p>