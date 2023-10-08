Karnataka used up 70% of annual MGNREGA quota in 6 months amid prevailing drought across 195 taluks

Further driving home the severity of drought in Karnataka, the state has, in six months, finished up 70 per cent of its allocated quota of person-days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Karnataka has been allotted 13 crore person days by the BJP-led Centre. Last month, Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge wrote to the Union government to increase the total persondays (PD) under the rural employment guarantee scheme from 100 to 150 due to the drought situation in the state.

Kharge had also sought a hike in the labour budget allocation from 13 crore PDs to 18 crore for the current fiscal.