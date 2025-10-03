<p>A fiery war of words erupted on Thursday between Andhra Pradesh’s IT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nara%20lokesh">Nara Lokesh</a> and Karnataka’s IT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Priyank%20Kharge">Priyank Kharge</a>, turning a pitch for investment into a full-blown regional debate.</p>.<p>What began as Lokesh’s cheeky invitation to tech firms struggling with Bengaluru’s infrastructure soon spiraled into a clash over development models of the two states.</p>.Dharmasthala Case: Government is supporting truth, says Priyank Kharge .<p>Lokesh, reacting to reports about the challenges along Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) that are pushing firms to explore alternatives, reminded companies that “slightly north of Bengaluru lies Anantapur,” where Andhra is setting up a world-class aerospace and defence hub.</p>.<p>His post was seen as a strategic move to position Anantapur as a visible business corridor, particularly for firms weary of Bengaluru’s traffic chaos and civic bottlenecks.</p>.<p>But Kharge’s response was far from diplomatic. In a sharp retort on X, he called Andhra Pradesh a “weaker ecosystem” that survives by feeding on Bengaluru’s robust growth-likening it to a “parasite.” He backed his jibe with economic data, noting Bengaluru’s projected GDP growth of 8.5 per cent till 2035, a booming real estate market, rising innovation rankings, and its status as India’s top migrant magnet.</p>.<p>His rhetorical question- “What is an organism that feeds off another called?” triggered backlash online, with many accusing him of arrogance.</p>.<p>Lokesh, however, struck a different tone. Instead of matching insult with insult, he positioned Andhra Pradesh as India’s “youngest state with fresh opportunities.”</p>.<p>He argued that building new growth hubs in Vizag and Anantapur was not about easing pressure on overstretched metros like Bengaluru. At the same time, he did not miss the chance to highlight the civic challenges Bengaluru faces, including “thousands of potholes yet to be fixed,” and questioned Kharge’s governance record.</p>.<p>The spat comes against the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh aggressively wooing firms leaving Bengaluru. In recent months, Lokesh has directly invited companies and investors to consider Vizag and Anantapur, pitching attractive aerospace policies, incentives, and ready land parcels. His outreach gained momentum after Karnataka shelved plans for a major aerospace park near Kempegowda Airport.</p>.<p>While healthy competition between states can spur investment and innovations, Thursday’s exchange underscored the thin line between constructive rivalry and divisive rhetoric.</p>.<p>Lokesh’s pitch reflects Andhra’s forward-looking aspirations, while Kharge’s fiery defence of Bengaluru highlighted its unmatched dominance in India’s tech map.</p>