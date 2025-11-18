<p>Bidar: An eighty-year old woman from the city is also among the Indian Umrah pilgrims who lost their lives in a tragic bus inferno in Saudi Arabia on Monday. </p><p>The woman is identified as Rahmat Bee of Mailur CMC colony here. The Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma has confirmed the report.</p>.18 members across three generations killed in Saudi bus tragedy.<p>A total of 45 people, most of them from Hyderabad, were killed in the bus accident. </p><p>A bus carrying Umrah pilgrims had caught fire after colliding with a tanker lorry carrying diesel.</p><p>The accident took place nearly 40 kms from Madina at around 11 pm local time (1.30 am, IST).</p><p>The bus had stopped on the side of a road, and during this stoppage, an oil tanker collided with the bus, resulting in the explosion.</p><p>The bus was learnt to be on its way from Mecca to Madina.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>