Karnataka-wide inspection drive by FSSAI

Bengaluru: Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) inspected 753 food establishments, including street food vendors, as part of their two-day statewide drive on Friday.
The FSSAI is inspecting hotels, restaurants and street-side food vendors in district and taluk headquarters in the state across two days. Of the total, 67 hotels, restaurants and street vendors were from Bengaluru city.
While no major violations were seen, according to Srinivas K, Commissioner of Food Safety, Karnataka, officials collected Rs 1.8 lakh in fines for lack of cleanliness in many establishments. "Officers mainly focused on raising awareness about cleanliness and applying for licences," he said.
The authorities will conduct an inspection of meat, eggs, and fish samples on Sunday and Wednesday, he added.
Published 31 August 2024, 00:09 IST