JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka woman kills 15-month-old son by throwing him into reservoir

Bhagyamma (21), who has been charged with murder, had separated from her husband and was living with her mother at Banagahalli in Channapatna Taluk.
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 10:24 IST

Follow Us

Ramanagara: A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 15-month-old son by throwing him into Kanva reservoir in this district, police said on Thursday.

Bhagyamma (21), who has been charged with murder, had separated from her husband and was living with her mother at Banagahalli in Channapatna Taluk.

"On Tuesday evening, she left home saying that she has to go to wash her clothes. She returned screaming that her son Devaraj had drowned", a police official said.

On learning about it, police reached the spot and started an investigation. During interrogation, the woman confessed that she threw the baby into the reservoir.

"Motive behind the murder is not known immediately but an illicit relation is suspected", the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 December 2023, 10:24 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT