<p>Kalasa : A labourer woman was allegedly murdered by her co-worker on Wednesday evening in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district. Manjula (32), is the deceased.</p><p>Earlier, she had an exchange of words with Devraj (38), from Haveri who has also been working with her in a plantation in Kalasa.</p><p>In a fit of rage, Devraj hit her head with an iron rod. As a result, Manjula bled profusely and breathed her last en route to the Community Health Centre in Kalasa.</p><p>The accused has been arrested and handed over to judicial inquiry.</p><p>On the basis of a primary investigation, police said that Manjula was living with Devraj for the last five years, after her elder sister and Devraj's wife had died. His children were also living with them.</p><p>A case is filed in Kalasa police station.</p>