Karnataka writer Gurulinga Kapse passes away

Dharwad: Former chairman of Karnataka Sahtya Academy and writer Professor Gurulinga Kapse died after prolonged illness here on Wednesday. He was 96 and is survived by two sons and as many daughters.

Born in B K Loni village of Indi taluk in Vijayapura district, Kapse had written a thesis on the life and works of litterateur Madhura Channa. He has also written on philosophy, sprituality and Kannada prose and poetry besides editing several felicitation volumes.

Well versed in both Kannada and Marathi, Kapse has translated literary works from Kannada and Marathi and from Marathi to Kannada.

Kapse who served as the Professor of Kannada at Karnatak College in Dharwad has been honoured with state Sahitya Academy and State Nataka Academy awards. He has served as the chairman of Karnataka Sahitya Academy.

Several writers, teachers and Kannada activists paid their tributes to Kapse at his residence in Durga Colony of Saptapur. The mortal remains were donated to Dr Ramannavar Hospital in Bailhongal as per the wish of Professor Kapse.