Karnataka: Youth stabs woman for breaking off relationship

<p>Kalasa (Chikkamagaluru): A 20-year-old woman is undergoing treatment in hospital after being stabbed by a youth with a knife for rejecting his love proposal.</p><p>The woman, who works in the laboratory of a private hospital, was on her way through a nearby lane when a 25-year-old youth named Mohan attacked her with a knife, stabbing her on the head and back.</p><p>According to police sources, Mohan, who hails from Jayapura and the woman had been in a relationship, but after the woman recently rejected him, an enraged Mohan assaulted her with the knife. The youth is absconding, and police have launched a search to trace him.</p>