Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's 2015 Caste Census: How Siddaramaiah's pet project met its end

This was a poll promise Siddaramaiah wanted to keep amid pressure from the Ahinda, the political support base he has nurtured over the years.
harath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 15:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 15:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahcaste censusCensusCaste

Follow us on :

Follow Us