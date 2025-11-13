Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's drought problem | State plans air-to-water tech pilot for affected lands

About 80% of Karnataka’s geographical area is prone to droughts with many taluks witnessing a dry spell for over three consecutive weeks.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 16:56 IST
Karnataka NewsDrought

Follow us on :

Follow Us