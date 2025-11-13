<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka is exploring the use of a technology that creates drinking water from air as the government looks to solve a crucial challenge in a drought-prone state. </p><p>Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge held talks with Chennai-based deep-tech startup Aeronero and discussed its air-to-water technology. </p><p>"Their patented technology condenses moisture from the atmosphere, mineralizes and sterilizes it and delivers safe alkaline drinking water without depending on groundwater or other natural sources," Priyank said in a statement. "The solution is modular and scalable, from small units for individual homes to larger systems that can serve entire communities and schools," he added. </p>.Drought relief funds for Karnataka released as per SDRF, NDRF norms: Centre tells Supreme Court.<p>"We are exploring a pilot deployment in a few panchayats to understand feasibility, cost and long-term sustainability. If successful, this can help address drinking water challenges in water-scarce regions," the minister said. He said his rural development & panchayat raj (RDPR) department wanted to make villages "water-secure and energy-secure" and "technology interventions like these help us move closer toward that goal".</p><p>About 80% of Karnataka’s geographical area is prone to droughts with many taluks witnessing a dry spell for over three consecutive weeks. This makes Karnataka the second most arid Indian state after Rajasthan. </p>