india

Karnataka’s ecotourism sector seeks scientific review & phased resumption of wildlife safaris

The association claimed that, according to their internal assessments and publicly reported estimates, the ongoing suspension has pushed Karnataka’s eco‑tourism belt into a severe financial and livelihood crisis.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 22:42 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 22:42 IST
