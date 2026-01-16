<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Eco‑Tourism Resorts Association (KETRA) has sought a science-based review and phased resumption of wildlife safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves with safety measures.</p>.<p>“KETRA has expressed deep concern over the prolonged suspension of wildlife safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, in place since 7-8 November 2025, which has coincided with the peak tourism season in Karnataka,” it said in a statement on <br>Thursday.</p>.<p>“While reiterating its full empathy for families affected by recent tiger attacks and acknowledging the need for robust human-wildlife conflict responses, the Association has appealed for an urgent, science‑based review of the current blanket ban on safaris, emphasised that prolonged, open-ended suspensions without clearly articulated review mechanisms risk setting a precedent that undermines both conservation planning and livelihood stability in protected area landscapes,” the statement added.</p>.Karnataka: SIT formed, led by Nagamangala Dy SP Chaluvaraju to crack government land grabbing case.<p>The association claimed that, according to their internal assessments and publicly reported estimates, the ongoing suspension has pushed Karnataka’s eco‑tourism belt into a severe financial and livelihood crisis.</p>.<p>“Member resorts and associated tourism businesses in the Bandipur-Nagarahole landscape are collectively losing around Rs 3 crore per day due to cancellations and reduced bookings, while Jungle Lodges and Resorts and the Forest Department together are estimated to be losing approximately Rs 60-70 lakh per day in safari‑linked revenues and fees. Occupancies at several properties have dropped from pre‑ban levels of roughly 75-80 per cent in late 2024 to about 30-40 per cent in the same period this year,” KETRA added.</p>