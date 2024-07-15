Karnataka's Kaiga power plant expansion gains steam

The work on setting up the fifth and sixth units of the Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant has gained momentum with dispatch of the second steam generator from Hazira in Gujarat. The first steam generator has already reached Kaiga few months ago.
Steam generators are one of the vital parts of the nuclear power reactor.
Ahead of schedule
According to sources, the second steam generator is being supplied 11 months ahead of schedule.
The generator is expected to reach Kaiga in the first week of August.
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited Site Director Pramod Raichur said that further works would be taken up in a phased manner.
Published 15 July 2024, 01:12 IST