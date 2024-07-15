Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's Kaiga power plant expansion gains steam

The work on setting up the fifth and sixth units of the Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant has gained momentum with dispatch of the second steam generator.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 01:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The work on setting up the fifth and sixth units of the Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant has gained momentum with dispatch of the second steam generator from Hazira in Gujarat. The first steam generator has already reached Kaiga few months ago.

Steam generators are one of the vital parts of the nuclear power reactor.

Ahead of schedule

According to sources, the second steam generator is being supplied 11 months ahead of schedule.

The generator is expected to reach Kaiga in the first week of August.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited Site Director Pramod Raichur said that further works would be taken up in a phased manner. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 July 2024, 01:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKaiga Atomic Power Plant

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT