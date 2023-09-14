Karnataka's notice on vehicle number plate challenged

The High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) Manufacturers’ Association of India and two other manufacturers have moved the high court challenging the notification and circular issued by the state government.
The government issued a notification on August 17, 2023, granting the power to Original Equipment Manufacturers/Dealers to fix HSRP on old/existing vehicles.
Justice B M Shyam Prasad posted the matter to next Tuesday for consideration of interim prayer of stay.
The petitioners have sought directions to allow all HSRP manufacturers enlisted in the ‘Vahan Portal’ and who have the necessary ‘Type Approval Certificate’, issued by the competent testing agencies approved by the union government, to supply and fix HSRPs on old vehicles registered in the state before April 1, 2019.
According to the petitioners, the conditions in the notification/circular, issued by the government, favour a handful and thereby result in a monopoly.
The petitioners claimed that the notification was issued to permit a few influential HSRP manufacturers to directly supply and fix HSRP on existing vehicles in the state. They alleged that such manufacturers getting a back door entry is illegal, arbitrary and also a colourable exercise of power.
They also contended that the Central Motor Vehicles Act or the Rules do not prescribe such powers to vehicle manufacturers for authorising any HSRP manufacturer to supply and fix HSRP on the existing vehicles.