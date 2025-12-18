<p>Belagavi: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda expressed shock that 73-75 per cent of the state's population held Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards, and called for "streamlining" this by removing ineligible ration beneficiaries. </p><p>"Karnataka has the highest per-capital income in India. Karnataka also has the highest number of BPL cards in India. How does one explain this contradiction?" Gowda said in the Assembly late on Wednesday night during a calling-attention motion. </p>.Karnataka assembly unanimously clears Bill against social boycotts.<p>"There are 4.44 crore people under Priority Households (PHH). This is the highest in the country," Gowda said. "Over the years, we (governments) have included so many people without verifying genuineness. It needs streamlining." </p><p>The union government, Gowda said, has identified 7.76 lakh "suspicious" beneficiaries. "These 7.76 lakh people have been listed under 14 categories. They include income tax payers, their GST turnover is above Rs 25 lakh, there are people who're directors in companies, some of them hold public distribution system (PDS) cards in other states," he explained. </p><p>The state government is verifying the list of 7.76 lakh people identified by the Centre. "Those found genuine will be restored. Those who are ineligible will be moved to the non-PHH category, or Above Poverty Line," Gowda said. </p><p>During Question Hour on Thursday, Food & Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa also pointed out that Karnataka had a high number of BPL card holders. "When it comes to GST collections, we're second in the country," he said. "Normally, BPL card holders should be 40-50 per cent of the state's population." </p><p>In Karnataka, to be identified as a PHH, the family's annual income has to be below Rs 1.2 lakh. Muniyappa called for a review of the income limit. </p><p>"Today, the daily wage is as high as Rs 500. This will make the annual income Rs 1.8 lakh. But the government has fixed the limit at Rs 1.2 lakh. We've discussed reviewing this," Muniyappa said. </p>