Karnataka's representative in Union Cabinet: V Somanna profile

From being a dejected loser as the BJP nominee in last year's Assembly elections in two seats - against Congress stalwart in Varuna and Congress' Puttarangashetti in Chamarajanagar - to being sworn in as minister of state in the Modi 3.0 ministry, the maverick politician Veeranna Somanna has come a full circle.
Born on July 20, 1951, at the remote Doddamaralavadi village in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagar district, Somanna has served as minister since 2009, holding the portfolios of housing, municipal administration, urban development and higher education under various chief ministers. He has also served as deputy leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.
Somanna has had stints in JD(S), Congress and now BJP. He has played a key role in strengthening the party’s base in the state. He is known for his political acumen and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life.
He has been representing Binnypet Assembly segment in Bengaluru since 1994, till the delimitation of constituencies. Post-delimitation, he shifted to the Govindarajanagar seat.
Published 09 June 2024, 22:28 IST