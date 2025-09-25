Karnataka's state-run OTT to promote Kannada films: Panel formed

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday formed a panel to implement a government-run OTT platform to promote Kannada films.</p>.<p>During the 2025-26 budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that “steps will be taken to create an OTT platform to promote Kannada films.”</p>.<p>The panel has been constituted to obtain necessary information to prepare project outlines to create a streaming platform.</p>.<p>The panel will also conduct a comprehensive study and sanction the necessary grant to the government, according to a press statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations.</p>.Tanya Mittal, Nikki Tamboli to Hina Khan: Most stylish Bigg Boss contestants over the years.<p>The Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Department will be the president of the panel.</p>.<p>The members include Mehboob Pasha, chairman of Kanteerava Studio Ltd; Sadhu Kokila, president of Karnataka Film Academy; K P Srikanth, film producer; Rockline Venkatesh, Film Producer/Distributor; Duniya Vijay, actor; Ivan D’Silva, member of KCA; Deshadri H, member of KCA, and joint directors (Photography and Film Branch) and Registrar of KCA.</p>.<p><strong>Similar initiative in Kerala</strong></p>.<p>In March 2024, the Kerala government launched the first government-backed OTT space.</p>.<p>Called CSpace, the platform was developed by Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSTDC) and aims to promote Malayalam films with artistic and cultural value. It operates on a pay-per-view model.</p>.<p>Fifty percent of the revenue generated will be shared with the filmmakers.</p>