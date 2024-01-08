Karnataka's Sullia sees record-breaking rain on a single January day

Mangaluru: Villages across Sullia taluk witnessed an unprecedented rainfall of about 100 mm -- the highest ever rainfall received on a single day in January -- according to farmers compiling accurate rainfall data with the help of their ‘on-site rain gauges.’

“This is also the highest ever rainfall witnessed on a single day in January since 2000,” says P G S N Prasad, who has been compiling rainfall data since 1976 in his home in Balila, Sullia taluk. Balila witnessed a rainfall of 105 mm, he added.

On January 12, 2000, he recorded a rainfall of 42 mm which had been the highest ever rainfall until yesterday. Another farmer Kishan Dinkar sharing his father’s rainfall data revealed that his village Adenja Uruvalu on January 6, 2021, had received a rainfall of 96 mm.