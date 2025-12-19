<p>Mysuru: A total of about 40 passengers of Kerala-bound bus had a narrow escape after the bus caught fire near Hosahalli gate of Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district around 3am in the wee hours of Friday morning.</p><p>The alert driver, who spotted fire, ensured the passengers got down just in time.</p>.Fire breaks out at Thane banquet hall, over 1,000 wedding guests escape unhurt.<p>The fire was noticed in the rear end of moving bus-KL-15, A- 2444 heading from Mysuru to Kerala. The driver who noticed it, ensured the passengers got down. Even before the vehicle of fire and emergency services arrived, the bus was completely gutted in Fire. Personnel of Fire and emergency services doused off the fire. </p><p>Nanjangud traffic police have registered the case and are investigating the exact cause for the incident. </p>