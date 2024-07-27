Kerala leaders' presence increases pressure on rescue personnel in Ankola

Adverse weather conditions continue to hamper rescue operations in the village in Shirur, Ankola taluk, Uttara Kannada, where a massive landslide on July 16 killed at least eight persons, with three others still reported missing.
The district in-charge minister, MLA, and officials said that the presence of a minister and MLAs from Kerala has increased the pressure of the rescue operations now.
The local officials said that the Karnataka government was being put under enormous pressure to rescue Arjun, the truck driver from Kerala, the last GPS location of whose vehicle has been traced to the accident site.
On Friday, Kerala Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas visited the spot. Sources in the district administration told DH, “Initially, we had deployed 60% of our human resources and machines for search operations in the river and 40% on land. However, after the Kerala government accused the Karnataka government of not speeding up the rescue operation and claiming that the GPS location pointed to the presence of a truck on the road, we diverted 80% of human resources to land and 20% to the river. The morale of rescue personnel was also affected as questions were being asked about their work.”
Minister Mankal Vaidya said, “I am not saying their presence is wrong. They can exert pressure on Karnataka only if we are not doing anything. On the contrary, we have taken up rescue work beyond their expectation level. From a humanitarian standpoint, all the missing persons are the same.”
Published 26 July 2024, 22:45 IST