Kerala leaders' presence increases pressure on rescue personnel in Ankola

Adverse weather conditions continue to hamper rescue operations in the village in Shirur, Ankola taluk, Uttara Kannada, where a massive landslide on July 16 killed at least eight persons, with three others still reported missing.

The district in-charge minister, MLA, and officials said that the presence of a minister and MLAs from Kerala has increased the pressure of the rescue operations now.

The local officials said that the Karnataka government was being put under enormous pressure to rescue Arjun, the truck driver from Kerala, the last GPS location of whose vehicle has been traced to the accident site.