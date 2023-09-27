KMC Act: Cannot substitute provisions related to deviations, says High Court

In the case on hand, the commissioner had initially issued a notice under Section 308 and thereafter, the confirmatory order was issued under Section 321(3) of the KMC Act. The petitioner contended that notice had to be issued under Section 321(1). On the other hand, the MCC argued that the purport and intent of Section 308 and Section 321 are more or less the same inasmuch as the alteration of the work.