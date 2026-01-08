<p>Bengaluru: The high court on Wednesday asked the government to file a comprehensive affidavit/statement in the PIL seeking adequate rehabilitation and accommodation to all 3,000 plus affected persons in the Kogilu layout demolition.</p>.<p>Advocate General (AG) Shashikiran Shetty informed the court that three areas had been earmarked to relocate the residents temporarily.</p>.<p>A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha ordered notice to the state and other authorities for further consideration.</p>.<p>The petition is filed by Zaiba Tabassum and three others, all residents of Kogilu <br />layout.</p>.<p>The petitioners claimed that the affected residents had been residing in two colonies - Fakeer Colony and Waseem Colony - for approximately 30 years, with many households possessing valid title deeds granted by competent authorities. The petition stated that the houses in both the colonies were demolished on December 20, 2025, without prior notice.</p>.<p>The petition said that the affected persons, including women, children, the elderly and the disabled are living in vulnerable and unsafe conditions requiring urgent state intervention. </p>.<p>The petition also sought directions to conduct a survey to identify all affected people and their eligibility for rehabilitation.</p>.<p>At the hearing, AG refuted claims that the residents had been living there for 30 years and said that there are satellite images to show when each of the houses were built.</p>.<p>He said that the procedures stated by the petitioners citing an Apex Court judgement does not apply to the government land in question.</p>.<p>The land is a quarry site, used by erstwhile BBMP as a landfill site for dumping garbage.</p>.<p>When the bench posed a query to the AG on the temporary shelter, the AG said that the affected people have been provided food through Indira canteen and that other amenities will also be provided.</p>.<p>“Advocate General appears and states that three areas have been earmarked where residents of the said colonies can be relocated on temporary basis, till further orders. The AG also states that residents, on being relocated to these areas, would also be provided food and other possible amenities. The said statement is taken on record,” the bench said, adjourning the matter to January 22.</p>