KPSC to hire 92 civil engineers for vacant posts in BBMP

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has started the process of recruiting as many as 92 civil engineers for vacant posts at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
The commission is in the process of recruiting 277 candidates for different departments, including water resources, and commerce and industry, among others.
The KPSC has already set in motion the process of calling applications from interested candidates. While the last date to apply is May 14, the competitive exam is temporarily scheduled for August 11. Interested candidates can apply on the KPSC website.
For the BBMP posts, the candidates must hold a degree in civil engineering or have an equivalent qualification from a recognised
university.
Published 06 May 2024, 21:26 IST