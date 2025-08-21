<p>Bengaluru: Rainfall subsided but Krishna river and its tributaries Ghataprabha, Malaprabha and Markandeya rivers continued to unleash flood fury in the basin districts on Wednesday.</p>.<p>As many as 38 bridges in Belagavi district have been submerged while the floodwaters have reached more than 10 temples. The swollen Ghataprabha river has meandered its way through Gokak town, where more than 200 affected families were shifted to the relief centres. </p>.<p>The overflowing Ghataprabha has submerged vast tracts of agricultural land in Gokak and Mudhol taluks.</p>.<p>An elderly man died in sleep when a portion of the roof of his house collapsed on him at Ramdurg town. The deceased is Vamanrao Bapu Pawar (75). Over 1.8 lakh cusec of water is flowing in Krishna river near Chikkodi. </p>.Rains relent in Malnad, batter Kalyana Karnataka.<p>Heavy discharges from Malaprabha dam have created a flood-like situation downstream. </p>.<p>The major road link between Kalaburagi and Raichur has been cut off with Krishna river flowing over the Huvinahedagi bridge. </p>.<p>Flood fears loom large over Afzalpur taluk following the release of over 1.1 lakh cusec from Ujjani dam in Maharashtra to Bhima river. Karanja reservoir has reached its maximum level.</p>.<p>The Varada, Dharma and Tungabhadra rivers combined have submerged eight bridges in Haveri district, affecting traffic.</p>.<p>The road link between Kalasuru and Haveri/Karjagi has been cut off with Varada flooding the bridge.</p>.<p>Rains subsided in Malnad region on Wednesday, but torrential rain that lashed in the past few days has damaged coffee, pepper, paddy, ginger, cardmom and areca crops.</p>