KSDL, forest dept to join hands for increasing sandalwood production

Bengaluru: The Forest Department and Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) will soon enter into an agreement to increase the production of sandalwood and help those cultivating these trees to protect them.
Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre held a meeting with officials of the department and the KSDL to discuss the prevailing issues, including theft of mature sandal trees.
KSDL chairman Appaji Nadagouda said the company will donate Rs 50 lakh to the department to raise sandal saplings. The issue of preventing sandalwood theft was discussed in the meeting.
Nadagouda said that the company is ready to enter into an agreement with the department for the protection of sandal trees planted in the department’s plots and those inside forests. Khandre stated that technology can help prevent theft of sandalwood and officials have informed him about the success of using barcodes to prevent the theft.
Published 26 July 2024, 00:00 IST