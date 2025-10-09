<p>Bengaluru: The Joint Action Committee of the Trade Unions of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has announced that they will go on hunger strike from October 15 to 19 to press for the fulfilment of its longstanding demands. </p>.<p>The committee, comprising six employees' unions of road transport corporations (RTCs) in Karnataka, on Wednesday intimated the MDs of four RTCs about the planned strike. In a letter, the committee said they would protest in Bengaluru, Hubballi and Kalaburagi. </p>.<p>The unions have 2 key demands: payment of 38 months' arrears cumulatively amounting to Rs 1,785 crore and a 25% pay hike effective from Jan 1, 2024. </p>.Bus strike: Opposition BJP asks Congress govt, CM to come out of 'deep slumber', resolve issue.<p>At a meeting on Aug 4, CM Siddaramaiah offered Rs 718 crore in arrears for 14 months (from Jan 1, 2022, to Feb 28, 2023), citing a July 2022 report by retired IAS officer M R Sreenivasa Murthy. </p>.<p>The committee rejected the offer and called for strike on Aug 5, which disrupted services. The strike was called off following a directive from the High Court. </p>.<p>The committee has accused the government of "failing" to hold talks on pending issues, despite letters being sent on Aug 11 and Sept 15.</p>