KSTDC expands fleet with three new buses

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) on Thursday announced the addition of three Volvo buses to its fleet that will operate services to Tirumala, Puducherry and Shirdi.
The corporation said the expansion of the fleet is in line with programmes aimed at enhancing tourism infrastructure and services in the state. The new buses take KSTDC’s fleet strength to 75.
M Srinivas, Chairman, KSTDC, said the buses are equipped with best-in-class features and are the “right choice” for the corporation to upgrade the intercity travel experience. The new buses feature fuel-efficient engines and electronic braking systems, an official statement said.
Srinath KS, General Manager (Transport), KSTDC, told DH that two buses to Tirupati were scheduled to leave the Yeshwantpur bus stand Thursday night. During the next week, the corporation will commence weekly services to Puducherry and Shirdi.
The corporation has launched the services to meet an increased tourist demand from Karnataka.
As part of monsoon packages to attract more tourists from the neighbouring states, KSTDC is also planning additional services to Jog falls, Gaganachukki waterfalls and Kodagu.
Published 18 July 2024, 22:35 IST