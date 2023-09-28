K'taka Stamps and Registration department registers 24,500 properties, Rs 244 crore revenue collected in a single day

The Department of Stamps and Registration on Wednesday registered as many as 24,500 properties by mopping up Rs 244 crore revenue in a single day.
In the wake of the state government deciding to increase the guidance value of the properties between 10 per cent to 30 per cent from October 1, the Stamps and Registration department launched a week-long drive since September 22 to enable citizens register their properties in all 256 sub-registrar offices by ensuring that these offices work for 12-hour shift.
The guidance value is the minimum value at which the sale of a property can be registered with the state government.
According to a statement released by the Revenue minister's office here, the Stamps and Registration department had created an all-time record on Monday (September 25) by registering 15,936 properties by amassing revenue of Rs 158.28 crore on a single day which now stands broken.
The department on September 22, registered 12,955 documents collecting Rs 130.87 crore, the statement said.
The statement further added that the Kaveri 2 software has come to the rescue of citizens as well as to the department in handling such a rush for registering properties. "The Kaveri 2 has survived the rush and without any hiccups and the department was able register documents continuously," the statement explained.