Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

H D Kumaraswamy has become Manuvadi, says CM Siddaramaiah

On December 3, Kumaraswamy wrote to Pradhan on pan-India introduction of Gita in schools.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 23:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 23:50 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahKumaraswamy

Follow us on :

Follow Us