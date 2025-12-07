H D Kumaraswamy has become Manuvadi, says CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday described Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy as a “Manuvadi” for seeking the inclusion of Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah was responding to a question on Kumaraswamy’s letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on teaching the Gita to children for value-based learning.</p>.Ready to face no-confidence motion: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p>“After Kumaraswamy joined hands with BJP for elections, he has become a Manuvadi,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after paying tributes to Constitution architect B R Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary here.</p>.<p>On December 3, Kumaraswamy wrote to Pradhan on pan-India introduction of Gita in schools. </p>.<p>“The National Education Policy places strong emphasis on value-based education. Introducing selected teachings from the Gita will help inculcate moral strength, clarity of thought and character among students, thereby strengthening our demographic dividend and preparing our youth to excel globally,” he wrote. </p>.<p>Earlier, the CM highlighted Ambedkar’s contribution to the Constitution and his “relentless fight” to provide social justice. “Ambedkar, towards the end of his life, gave up Hinduism and joined Buddhism. While he was born in Hinduism, he chose not to die in it. He couldn’t reform Hinduism despite several efforts. So, he accepted <br />Buddhism.”</p>