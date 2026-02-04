<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a>, on Wednesday met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhupender-yadav">Bhupender Yadav</a>, and requested him to find permanent solutions to end the man-wildlife conflict in Karnataka.</p><p>During the interaction, Kumaraswamy expressed serious concern over the increasing incidents of elephant attacks across several districts, including Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, Chamarajanagar, and Shivamogga, a statement said.</p><p>He pointed out that persistent wildlife incursions have resulted in the loss of human lives, particularly among farmers cultivating land along forest fringes and those engaged in livestock rearing. Several people have also sustained severe injuries, leading to permanent disabilities, the JD(S) leader apprised.</p>.Watch: Leopard spotted in Bengaluru's JP Nagar; viral CCTV video captures wild cat's movements.<p>Responding positively to these concerns, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav assured that the matter would be attended to on a priority basis. </p><p>The Union Environment Minister further instructed concerned officials to submit a comprehensive report on the issue before the conclusion of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, the statement said.</p><p>Kumaraswamy said he also met Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and discussed state pending irrigation related issues. During meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Kumaraswamy said steel industry development issues discussed, he said.</p>