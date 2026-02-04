Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kumaraswamy meets Bhupender Yadav, seeks to end man-wildlife conflict in Karnataka

Responding positively to these concerns, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav assured that the matter would be attended to on a priority basis.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 12:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 12:35 IST
Karnataka NewsH D KumaraswamyBhupender Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us