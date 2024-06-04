Kumaraswamy mocks DKS’ black magic claim, says govt can set up SIT

State JD(S) president H D Kumaraswamy mocked Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s 'black magic' claim and asked the government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate it.
Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Kumaraswamy said, “Let the government constitute one more SIT to investigate black magic sacrificing goats, buffaloes, sheep, pig etc... to unseat Congress government in the state.”
He said this government would constitute an SIT for every issue, so why not one more to investigate black magic.
“Black magic against the chief minister and deputy chief minister is not a small thing. They must constitute an SIT,” he said.
Kumaraswamy said his family has never indulged in any puja wishing bad to others.
“Such puja or sacrificing animals has never been done by our family and our family never follows such rituals. We do puja regularly seeking good health,” he added.
On the Lok Sabha poll results scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, Kumaraswamy expressed confidence in the BJP-JD(S) combine winning 25 out of the 28 seats in the state.
“I don’t know what numbers Congress will get. But the BJP-JD(S) combination will get 25 and JD(S) will win all the three seats,” Kumaraswamy said.
Published 03 June 2024, 22:59 IST