Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kumaraswamy seeks stops at Maddur, Mandya for Bengaluru-Murudeshwara train

The Union Steel Minister met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to press for the demands.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 16:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 16:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMandyamaddur

Follow us on :

Follow Us