<p>New Delhi: Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured him to providing halting of Bengaluru-Mangalore-Murudeshwara train at Maddur and Mandya.<br><br>Kumaraswamy, who met Vaishnaw here, also made several requests including increase passenger coaches in Chamundi Express train (16215), modernise Maddur and Sakleshpura railway stations, setting up goods yard at Padavapura, starting of new train from Hassan to Mumbai via Mangalore and sanctioning of Hejjala-Chamarajnagar railway line via Yalandur.</p>.'With folded hands I beg you': Deve Gowda's emotional appeal to resolve water disputes in Karnataka.<p>Separately, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda also submitted a memorandum to Vaishnaw in which he requested Bengaluru-Hyderabad bullet train project should be extended to Bidar. </p>