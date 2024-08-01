Kumaraswamy to take part in foot march against Karnataka govt as JD(S), BJP sink differences

New Delhi: Sinking the differences, the BJP and JD(S) on Thursday announced that both the parties jointly decided to hold 'padyatra' against the alleged MUDA scam as per earlier decision .

Janata Dal (S) leader and Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy will be part of the march starting from Bengaluru on August 3, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP general secretary (incharge Karnataka ) Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said in a press conference.

Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, Union Ministers from the state, NDA's MPs and MLAs from the state will be joining the yatra, the leaders said.