Kumaraswamy to take part in foot march against Karnataka govt as JD(S), BJP sink differences

New Delhi: Sinking the differences, the BJP and JD(S) on Thursday announced that both the parties jointly decided to hold 'padyatra' against the alleged MUDA scam as per earlier decision .
Janata Dal (S) leader and Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy will be part of the march starting from Bengaluru on August 3, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP general secretary (incharge Karnataka ) Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said in a press conference.
Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, Union Ministers from the state, NDA's MPs and MLAs from the state will be joining the yatra, the leaders said.
Prior to that these three BJP leaders held talks with Kumaraswamy at his Parliament House office. The JD(S) on Wednesday pulled out of the proposed foot march citing the BJP unilaterally took the decision to hold the event.
Home Minister Amit Shah summoned Vijayendra to the national capital and asked him to talk to Kumaraswamy and resolve the issue amicably.
Projecting the picture of unity, Agarwal said that the event will be held under the NDA banner and both BJP and JD(S) leaders will participate in the foot march from Bengaluru to Mysuru from August 3 to August 10.
On Kumaraswamy expressing anger over Hassan BJP leader Preetham Gowda, the BJP leaders said that one particular leader is not important for the programme.
Vijayendra as the BJP's president in Karnataka and Kumaraswamy as his party's face in the state will be the key figures in the programme, he claimed.
Agarwal was also dismissive of claims by BJP dissidents, including seasoned party leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal, saying there can be some aberrations in a big party like the BJP.
Separately, Kumaraswamy told media persons that," Some of the BJP leaders tried to project this as the saffron party programme. So our leaders were upset. This issue has been discussed with the BJP leaders and resolved."
On Preetham Gowda said, “ That particular person was not the only issue. There are some other minor issues. Last year alone we decided to join together. Now all issues have been resolved.”
He also said all JD(S) MPs, MLA and MLC and other leaders will participate in the rally.
