Kumaraswamy urges Karnataka government to announce flood relief package

<p>New Delhi: Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress government in Karnataka for what he called its “apathetic response” to flood-affected regions in Kalyana Karnataka, urging it to immediately announce a relief package.</p><p>“While the people of Kalyana Karnataka are facing a flood crisis, the state government is in a deep ‘Kumbhakarna sleep’,” Kumaraswamy told reporters in New Delhi.</p><p>He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of acting only under pressure. “It was only after criticism from the media and Opposition parties that the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts. But floods are an annual problem. For the past three months, this government has been in a deep slumber,” he said.</p><p>Kumaraswamy also hit out at Siddaramaiah for his remarks on Opposition demands for relief. “Will abusing the Opposition solve the problems of flood victims?” he asked, suggesting that the Chief Minister should instead depute senior ministers to affected districts and personally supervise relief work.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kalyana Karnataka region.<p>Explaining his absence from the ground, Kumaraswamy said: “Had I not been unwell, I would have visited the flood-hit areas earlier. Two days ago, I was ready to go, but officials advised me against it due to bad weather.”</p><p>He painted a grim picture of the situation, claiming widespread devastation in flood-affected districts. “Entire villages are submerged. People have been suffering for days. This has been a recurring problem for the past decade. Yet this time, despite such a catastrophic flood, not a single minister has visited. Even in Chikkamagaluru, where rains have destroyed crops and homes, the government has not come to the aid of the people,” he said.</p><p>The Janata Dal (Secular) leader urged the state government to submit a proper memorandum to the Centre, assuring that he would pursue maximum assistance from the Union government. “So far, not a single minister or official from the state has met Union ministers representing Karnataka in Delhi,” he pointed out.</p><p>Kumaraswamy also took a swipe at the state government for prioritising the caste census. “Instead of wasting time on unwanted issues, the government must focus on public welfare programmes,” he said.</p>