Kumaraswamy's dilemma: Pick son Nikhil or party worker Jayamuthu for Channapatna bypoll?

According to the sources, members of the Gowda family are not ready to field Nikhil. However, party workers want Nikhil to get the Channapatna ticket.

"It was almost final that Jayamuthu's name would be announced. But party workers agitated in favour of Nikhil. They told Kumaraswmay that the party needs a stronger candidate to fight Yogeshwar," a source close to the Gowda family said.

It is learnt that even Nikhil -- he has lost two elections on the trot -- is not keen and prefers Jayamuthu. "Now Kumaraswamy is in a dilemma as he'll have to the anguish of party workers if Jayamuthu gets the ticket. Plus, Nikhil has told Deve Gowda that he is not ready," the source said.