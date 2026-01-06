<p>Chennai: Upholding the single judge order allowing lighting of Deepam on the Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hills in Madurai, the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madras-high-court"> Madras High Court </a>on Tuesday came down heavily on DMK's dispensation for not implementing the verdict and terming the apprehension of law and order as “imaginary ghost”. </p><p>A division bench of Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan of the Madurai Bench disposed of the appeal filed by the state government against the order of justice G R Swaminathan which allowed lighting of the Deepam atop the Deepathoon in Thiruparankundram.</p><p>However, the state government refused to implement the order despite the single judge asking CISF personnel to accompany the petitioner, Rama Ravikumar, to light the lamp on December 3 on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam. </p><p>While allowing the lighting of the lamp, the court said the number of people to be allowed on the hills will be decided by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).</p>.Explained | Thiruparankundram's significance and why is it becoming a playground for religious politics.<p>The government had taken objection to justice Swaminathan’s order saying allowing people to climb the hill and light the Deepam could lead to law and order problems since the Sikkander Badusha Dargah was just 50 metres away from the Deepathoon. HR&CE officials lit the fire at the Uchipillaiyar temple at 6 pm as per the tradition. </p><p>“Apprehension of law and order was an imaginary ghost created by state authorities for their convenience to put one community against the other under suspicion,” the judges said, and castigated the district administration for not implementing the single judge’s order. </p><p>The judges opined that the district administration should have used the judgement as an opportunity to bridge the gap between the communities through mediation. </p><p>They also said the state government and the dargah had failed to present vidence to show that agama shastra prevented the lighting of the lamp at the site.</p><p>Thiruparankundram hill has been a haven of religious coexistence and communal harmony for centuries, hosting the Subramaniya Swamy temple, Kasi Viswanathan temple, and Sikkander Badusha dargah. </p><p>However, in February 2025, Hindu organisations launched a protest after Lok Sabha MP Nawaz Kani allegedly consumed meat at the hills – since then, the temple has been at the centre of a row though the residents of the village continue to live in harmony. </p>