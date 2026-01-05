<p>Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that the Kumbara Development Corporation will be launched soon and will be provided with financial grants.</p><p>He gave the assurance while inaugurating the first state-level mega-convention of the Kumbara community, organised by Mysuru District Kumbara Association at Kalamandira in Mysuru, on Monday.</p> <p>“Our government has already announced the establishment of the Kumbara Development Corporation. However, due to some technical formalities, including registration, it is pending. We will complete the process and launch the corporation soon," Siddaramaiah said.</p>.Five, including 4 siblings, drown in Siddara Betta pond.<p>“It is a matter of pride that the great poet Sarvajna belongs to the Kumbara (potter) community,” the Chief Minister added.</p><p>Mohanadas Paramahamsa Swami of the Kumbara community, Basava Kumbara Gundiah Swami, Basavamurthy Kumbara Gundiah Swami, Minister in the State Government of Uttar Pradesh Dharmaveer Prajapati Kumbhar, president of Mysuru District Kumbara Association H S Prakash and general secretary K R Somashekhar were present.</p>