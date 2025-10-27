<p>Belagavi: A Executive Engineer from Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board was trapped by sleuths from Lokayukta while accepting graft of Rs 1 lakh for issuing compensation cheque for lands acquired for water supply project. </p><p>According to Lokayukta, Yasin Pendari from Khemlapur village in Raibag taluk had parted with 14 guntha land for drinking water project for Mugalkhod and Harugeri towns in Raibag taluk. </p>.Udupi: Couple, relative duped of Rs 1.45 crore in the name of PM’s employment generation programme .<p>KUWSDB Executive Engineer Ashok Shirur had demanded Rs 1 lakh as graft for releasing the compensation amount cheque of Rs 18 lakh sanctioned by the government. </p><p>Pendari on October 17, 2025 had filed complaint with Lokayukta police. </p><p>Shirur was trapped on Monday while accepting the graft of Rs lakh. </p><p>Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Hanumantraya guided the raid conducted by Police Inspector Niranjan Patil and staff members.</p>