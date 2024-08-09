Lack of synergy comes to fore as BJP, JD(S) workers march separately

Leaders and workers of alliance partners BJP and JD(S) walked separately on the sixth day of the ‘Mysuru chalo’ padayatra in Srirangapatna of Mandya district on Thursday.
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, party leaders C T Ravi, Induvalu Sachidananda, district president Indresh took out a march with their party workers.
The JD(S) leaders and workers followed them at a distance of one furlong, led by JD(S) youth president Nikhil Kumaraswamy - from Gananguru to K Shettahalli.
While songs praising Vijayendra were played in the sound system in the BJP group, songs hailing Deve Gowda, H D Kumaraswamy and Nikhil rent the air on the JD(S) side.
At the T M Hosur Gate, party workers carried Nikhil on their shoulders in a procession for around 100 metres and raised slogans hailing him. Several jostled to take a selfie with Nikhil. The scenes were no different for Vijayendra, involving BJP workers.
Hundreds of BJP and JD(S) party workers from Kalaburagi, Davangere, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Raichur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and other districts participated in the rally.
Published 09 August 2024, 02:20 IST