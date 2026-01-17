Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Lack of vigilance led to avoidable incidents in the State, says CM Siddaramaiah

'With proper planning, intelligence gathering and preventive policing, these incidents need not have occurred.'
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 09:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us