<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> said that several recent incidents in the State could have been prevented had the police exercised better vigilance and taken timely preventive measures.</p><p>Speaking after inaugurating the annual conference of police officers, the Chief Minister observed that incidents such as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/atm">ATM</a> robbery cases, the banner-related dispute in Ballari and the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium were avoidable. </p><p>"With proper planning, intelligence gathering and preventive policing, these incidents need not have occurred," he said.</p><p>Siddaramaiah stressed that the primary responsibility of the police is not only to investigate crimes after they occur but also to prevent them. He said effective monitoring, advance assessment of potential flashpoints and coordination among officers could significantly reduce such incidents.</p><p>Referring to the stampede at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chinnaswamy-stadium">Chinnaswamy Stadium</a>, the Chief Minister said adequate crowd management and timely intervention could have saved innocent lives. Similarly, he said ATM robbery case could have been checked with better surveillance and patrolling, while the Ballari banner dispute could have been defused through early police intervention.</p><p>The Chief Minister underlined the need for heightened alertness, especially during public events and sensitive situations. He also called for greater accountability within the force, stating that even minor lapses in vigilance could lead to serious consequences for the public.</p><p>The police department has been playing a crucial role in maintaining peace and harmony in society and stressed that law must be applied equally to all, irrespective of power or position, he said.</p><p>While stating that crime cannot be eliminated entirely, Siddaramaiah said it can certainly be reduced. He termed it "shameful" that police personnel themselves were involved in 88 criminal cases last year. He also warned that no lapses would be tolerated in controlling drug networks, prison administration or jail management. </p><p>The government is prepared to introduce a new law in the coming Assembly session to ensure strict action against offenders in drug-related cases, CM said.</p>