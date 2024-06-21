Land grab? Singer Lucky Ali complains to Lokayukta against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri

"My farm which is a Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka is being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia. With the help of his wife who is an IAS Officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri. They are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They are forcibly & illegally come inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents,” Ali wrote.

“My legal counsel is informing me that this is totally illegal and they don’t have the court order to come inside the property as we are in possession, and living there since the past 50 years.” he added.

The singer said that a complaint was filed before the jurisdictional ACP but no response was received.

“I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land. Dear Sir, I request your help to stop this illegal activity of them trying to prove a false possession before the final court hearing on December 7,” he added.

Subsequently, the IAS officer had issued a statement.

“I'm being unduly dragged for ulterior motives in a matter I have no role whatsoever. I understand that in OS No 5592/2016, there is a temporary injunction against Lucky Ali. Matter remains sub judice.

"While I respect Mr Ali's artistic abilities, I feel this was completely unwarranted when the courts are seized of the matter. It has been done with an intention to malign and cause disrepute to me and gain public sympathy. I plan to take all legal action (sic),” she claimed.

DH had reported then that the land had been in dispute since 2016 and both parties claimed ownership of survey numbers 25, 26, 27 and 30 in Vasudevapura village. Madhusudhan had also claimed that he had bought the property from Ali's brother Mansoor Ali in April 2012.