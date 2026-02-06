Large quantity of waste stored for disposal destroyed in fire in Karwar

<p>A fire broke out at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karwar">Karwar</a> City Municipal Council's waste management unit near Shirwad in the early hours of Friday.</p><p>A large quantity of waste stored for disposal, including plastic, was destroyed in the fire. </p><p>According to staff of the unit, the fire was first noticed around 3 am in a place where tens of tonnes of waste is stored for disposal.</p>.Thirty passengers escape unhurt as sleeper bus catches fire near Nelamangala on Bengaluru outskirts.<p>Fire engines from Grasim Industries in Karwar, Ankola and Binaga were pressed into service to douse the blaze.</p><p>The fire has not damaged any machinery or sheds in the unit. However, the garbage pile was burnt to ashes. Precautions have been taken to prevent the remaining garbage pile from catching fire, according to Sunil Gawade, environmental engineer of the municipal council.</p>