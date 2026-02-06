Menu
Two women among 4 Bengaluru tourists found hanging at dharmshala in Bihar's Rajgir

The DSP said that mobile phones were seized from the incident spot, and it was ascertained from the phone numbers that they were from the southern metropolis.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 12:36 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 12:36 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimeBiharNalanda

