<p>Patna: Four tourists, including two women, from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>were found hanging in their room at a dharmshala in Bihar's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nalanda">Nalanda</a> district on Friday, a police official said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in Rajgir town, a major pilgrimage site for both Buddhists and Jains.</p>.<p>The police broke open the door of their room and found the four tourists dead.</p>.<p>Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh said, "At around 9:40 am, the manager of the dharmshala informed the Rajgir police station that some people had arrived from Bengaluru and were staying in a room. A foul smell was emanating from that room." </p><p>Singh said that when the police personnel, in the presence of a magistrate, entered the room, the four were found hanging.</p><p>The DSP said that mobile phones were seized from the incident spot, and it was ascertained from the phone numbers that they were from the southern metropolis.</p>.<p>Singh added that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forensic-science-laboratory">Forensic Science Laboratory</a> (FSL) team in Patna was called for inspection.</p>.<p>He added that efforts were being made to contact the family members of the deceased.</p>.<p>"After the forensic team's investigation and post-mortem examination, further legal action will be taken," the DSP said. </p>