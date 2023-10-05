Launch of logo for golden jubilee of state’s renaming on Oct 17

Karnataka on Tuesday decided to launch a logo on October 17 for the year-long celebrations based on the theme - Hesarayitu Karnataka, Usiragali Kannada - as part of the golden jubilee of the Mysore state being renamed as Karnataka in 1973.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with heads of various departments, including Kannada and Culture, Tourism, Youth Empowerment and Sports here to chalk out strategies to celebrate the golden jubilee of the state’s renaming.
The CM directed various departments to organise ‘Karnataka Sambhrama’ - the year-long programme involving youths, women and others.
“The Karnataka Sambhrama should focus primarily on promoting local sports and highlighting folk arts and culture of the state. Regional diversity should also be part of the theme, which should connect the youth in a more meaningful way,” a statement released by the chief minister’s office said, quoting Siddaramaiah.
The CM said the government would instal a statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari in the vacant space between the Vidhana Soudha and the Legislators’ Home, besides installing statues of former CM Devaraj Urs, Adaragunchi Shankargouda and Pailwan Ramzan Sab in Mysuru, Dharwad and Ballari districts, respectively.
The restoration of the Andanappa Meti memorial in Gadag will also be taken up.
Halmidi replica
The government will install replicas of the Halmidi inscription, the oldest known Kannada-language inscription in the Kadamba style.
“The government has planned laser light and music shows across the state to showcase the cultural importance of the inscription,” the statement read.
50 women to be feted
The government also decided to felicitate 50 women to recognise their contributions to Kannada and culture in the state.
Siddaramaiah took a dig at the previous government for not organising the 50th anniversary of the state’s renaming. “We are in the 51st year of the renaming of the state. The previous government lost an opportunity to highlight the cultural prowess of the state,” he said.